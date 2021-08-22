Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $676.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

