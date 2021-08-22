2,227 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QCOM opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.07. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

