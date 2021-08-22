StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 692.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.