StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 3,432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.