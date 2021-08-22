WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $109.98 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

