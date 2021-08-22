WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $109.98 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56.
In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
