BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 7,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $479.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

