Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.32 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

