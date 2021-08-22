Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 180 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in JD.com were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

