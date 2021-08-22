Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $838.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.39 million and the highest is $844.60 million. The Middleby posted sales of $634.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.33.

In other The Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $1,377,499. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

