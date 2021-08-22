Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $163.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.82. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 84,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.