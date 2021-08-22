Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

