Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.851 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous final dividend of $0.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.72.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
