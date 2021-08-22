Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.851 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous final dividend of $0.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.72.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

