WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 27,327 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,327 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

