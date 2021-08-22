Gables Capital Management Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,363,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,078,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,089,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

