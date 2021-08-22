Bridgeworth LLC Acquires New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $71.06 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

