Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $928,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.