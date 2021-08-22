Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

