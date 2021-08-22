Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.