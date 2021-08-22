Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

HIO stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

