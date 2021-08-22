Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.