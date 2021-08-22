iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $249.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $251.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

