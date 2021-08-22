Private Ocean LLC Buys 4,353 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60.

