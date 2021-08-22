NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $167.79 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

