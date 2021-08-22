Private Ocean LLC Sells 260 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

