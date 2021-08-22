Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $114,132.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $114,132.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00007957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

