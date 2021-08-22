Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.58.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $207.05 on Friday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

