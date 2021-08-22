New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,490 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $95,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.28.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

