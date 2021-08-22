Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $200,702.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,171,883 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

