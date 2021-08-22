Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $359.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

