Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 1,496 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Fortive were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 175.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

