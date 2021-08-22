Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lessened by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $319.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $336.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.