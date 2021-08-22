First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.