PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.03 Million

Equities analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to announce sales of $10.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $8.90 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $34.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $41.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 211,802 shares of company stock valued at $604,713. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.