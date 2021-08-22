$174.06 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $174.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.28 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Paylocity reported sales of $135.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $793.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $794.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $252.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 201.75 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $256.47.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Paylocity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

