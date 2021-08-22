Zacks: Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Savara by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

