Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $193.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

