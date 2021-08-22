Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

