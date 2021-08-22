Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of International Paper worth $107,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

