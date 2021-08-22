Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $90.83 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,939 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Verisk Analytics worth $90,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

