NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $130.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,161,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,923,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NetEase by 1,648.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.