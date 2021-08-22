BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 75.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

