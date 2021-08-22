X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLB. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYLB opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.