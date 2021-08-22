Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.49 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

