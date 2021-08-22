WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $231,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Trade Desk by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of TTD opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

