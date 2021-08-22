WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $286,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $29,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

