Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
ETX stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.75.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.