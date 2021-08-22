Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

ETX stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

