Analysts Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target at $8.10

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

