Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.55 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

