Brokerages Set Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Price Target at €43.40

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.40 ($51.06).

DUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €41.88 ($49.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.42. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.57.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.