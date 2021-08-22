VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VER. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VEREIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,115,000 after buying an additional 485,959 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VER opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

